Pentagon chief: US seeking ‘deter’ Russia and China

Speaking to Fox News, Hegseth argued that the large military parade in Beijing on Wednesday, attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlighted the closer ties between the two neighbors.

“Unfortunately, the weakness of the previous administration has driven Russia and China closer together. That was a terrible development of a lack of American leadership and a lack of American strength,” Hegseth said.

“But that’s why President Trump has charged us at the Defense Department to be prepared, rebuild our military in historic ways, restore the warrior ethos, and reestablish deterrence,” he added.

Hegseth later clarified that although the US does not seek conflict with Russia or China, it aims to “maintain strategic advantage.”

Moscow and Beijing have described their relations as a strategic partnership “without limits.” After the West imposed sweeping sanctions in response to the Ukraine conflict in 2022, Russia redirected much of its trade and supply chains toward China.

Both countries have condemned Washington’s “Cold War mentality” and pledged to work toward a fairer, more equitable model of international relations.