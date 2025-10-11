Beijing slams Washington plan to restrict flights over Russia

According to a Reuters report on Thursday, the administration of US President Donald Trump has proposed banning Chinese airlines from flying over Russia on routes to and from America. The Transportation Department argued that using Russian airspace gives Chinese carriers an unfair competitive edge.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry warned that these restrictions would harm US companies, urging Washington to consider the broader consequences of its policy.

“Barring Chinese airlines from flying over Russia on flights to and from the US would hinder travel and people-to-people exchanges,” ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a press briefing on Friday.

“Rather than punishing other countries and passengers around the world, perhaps it’s time the US took a hard look at its own policy and the impact on American businesses,” he added.

Russian airspace offers the shortest routes connecting Asia with Europe and North America, allowing shorter flight times, lower fuel use, and reduced costs for airlines. However, Moscow barred many Western carriers from its airspace in 2022 after Western nations closed their skies to Russian flights amid the escalation of the Ukraine conflict. Chinese carriers do not face these restrictions.

The Trump administration reportedly called the situation “unfair”, announcing it has caused “substantial adverse competitive effects on US air carriers,” and gave Chinese airlines two days to respond. China’s aviation regulator has not commented on the report.

The proposal comes amid rising tensions between China and the US. Although a tariff war earlier this year ended in a tentative deal, Trump threatened 100% tariffs on Chinese goods on Friday over what he called Beijing’s “extraordinarily aggressive” new trade restrictions. The warning followed China’s move to tighten export controls on rare-earth minerals vital to US high-tech and defense industries.

Moscow says US-Russia air travel could resume by late 2025. The issue has been discussed during US-mediated Ukraine peace efforts, and in August, Russian Ambassador to the US Aleksandr Darchiev confirmed that the process of restoring flights between the two countries was already underway.