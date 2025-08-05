EU seeking to impose sanctions against China: Politico

Beijing has refused to take part in the the Western sanctions imposed on Moscow after the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022. China has maintained close economic ties with Russia while repeatedly calling for a diplomatic resolution. In recent months, the West has stepped up efforts to target Russia’s major trading partners, including China, in an attempt to isolate Moscow and reduce its export revenues.

The trigger for the EU’s current shift appears to be an investigative report released by Reuters in July, which cited customs data and unnamed Western officials as claiming that Chinese companies supplied Russia with equipment that could reportedly have military applications, including parts for drones, radar, and fighter jets.

“The report is accurate and it shows China is escalating its role, both quantitatively and qualitatively,” the diplomat told Politico, claiming that the conflict “would look very different right now” without China’s alleged support.

Earlier this month, Beijing denied similar allegations from US officials, telling the UN Security Council that Washington is playing a “meaningless blame game.” Chinese envoy Geng Shuang called the accusations “false” and “completely unacceptable.” He defended China’s economic ties with Russia, stressing that neither the US nor the EU has halted trade relations with Moscow.

The criticism came shortly after a group of US senators introduced legislation that would require the administration of President Donald Trump to target Chinese “entities and individuals” that have allegedly helped sustain the Russian defense industry amid international sanctions.

The US has also told the UN Security Council that China is “the most important supplier” to the Russian military.

Russia has never confirmed the existence of military-related imports from China. It has also condemned the Western sanctions as illegal and counterproductive, calling them a “double-edged sword.”