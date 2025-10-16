China defends buying Russian oil

Trump said Wednesday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised him New Delhi would stop buying Russian oil, adding that he will get China to follow suit.

India neither confirmed or denied it was shifting its policy.

Trump has accused both China and India of funding the Ukraine war through the purchases, and has also demanded that European allies immediately stop buying oil from Russia.

Asked on Thursday about Trump’s intention to pressure China further, Beijing’s foreign ministry defended its “normal, legitimate economic, trade, and energy cooperation with countries around the world, including Russia”.

“The actions of the United States are a typical example of unilateral bullying and economic coercion,” ministry spokesman Lin Jian stated at a press briefing.

If China’s interests are harmed, it will “take firm countermeasures and resolutely safeguard its sovereignty”, he warned.

China has maintained that it is not a party to the Ukraine conflict, but Kyiv and Western governments have long accused Beijing of providing political and economic support for Moscow.