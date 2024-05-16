Putin meets Xi in Beijing as China, Russia pledge to deepen partnership

The leaders shook hands outside the Great Hall of the People on Tiananmen Square and listened to a military orchestra that performed the two countries’ national anthems. They later posed for photographs before leaving for a meeting between delegations from the two nations.

Putin is being accompanied by multiple state ministers, who will participate in negotiations on projects aimed at deepening bilateral ties.

The close ties between Russia and China should not be viewed as a threat against any other country, Putin stated during a meeting with Xi.

“It is absolutely crucial that Russian-Chinese relations are not ad hoc contacts and are not aimed against anyone,” Putin said.

“Our cooperation in world affairs is one of the main stabilizing factors on the international stage. Together, we defend the principles of fairness and the democratic world order based on the multipolar realities and international law,” he added.

During the meeting, Xi said relations between modern-day China and Russia, which span nearly 75 years, have been “tempered in difficult conditions [and] stood the test of a fickle international situation”.

Ties between Beijing and Moscow are a “model of relations between large powers and neighboring states, characterized by mutual respect, trust, friendship and mutual benefit”, the Chinese president stated, adding that this cooperation is in the best interests of the world.

The Russian president agreed, saying, “our cooperation in world affairs is one of the main stabilizing factors on the international stage”.

China and Russia both “defend the principles of fairness and the democratic world order based on the multipolar realities and international law,” he stressed, adding that relations between the two countries “are not aimed against anyone.”

According to Xi, the fact that he has met with Russian officials on so many occasions during the past few years has helped Beijing and Moscow plan ahead strategically and develop cooperation.

The Chinese leader added Beijing “highly appreciates” Putin’s choice of China for his first foreign visit in his new term in office.