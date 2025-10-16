IFP ExclusiveCinemaSelected

Widely acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Nasser Taghvai laid to rest in Tehran

By IFP Editorial Staff

The funeral of renowned Iranian filmmaker Nasser Taghvai was held on Thursday morning at the House of Cinema in Tehran.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of artists, colleagues, and cultural figures who gathered to pay their final respects to one of Iran’s most influential film directors.

Taghvai passed away on Tuesday at the age of 84. Born in 1941 in Abadan, he was regarded as one of the pioneers of a movement in Iranian cinema that later came to be known as the “Iranian New Wave.”

His works were known for their distinctive style, strong storytelling, and deep engagement with social and cultural themes.

Throughout his career, Taghvai directed several acclaimed films and television series that helped shape modern Iranian cinema.

He was often described as an auteur, a filmmaker whose personal vision and artistic identity were evident in every work he created.

