VP: Iran superior to regional states in scientific fields

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari
Iran is superior to other countries in the region in terms of progress in the scientific fields including nanotechnology, says Iran’s Vice President for Science and Technology.

Sorena Sattari, who is also the head of Iran’s National Elites Foundation, added that the country has grabbed the fourth place in the world rankings for the number of articles in nanotechnology.

Iran is among top 10 countries in most of engineering fields, boasted the official, continuing that Iranians are well known for their engineering knowledge and skills across the globe.

Shifting to Iran’s innovation status in the world, Sattari said the country was in the 123rd place in the past, but its current ranking is below 20 in many innovation categories.

According to the Vice President, some 6,500 knowledge-based companies are active in Iran, hiring about 400,000 educated people.

He also said that Iran has set up 12 Technology and Innovation Centers in foreign countries in an effort to develop companies abroad.

The first Technology and Innovation Center of Iran was established in Kenya, explained Sattari.

