Vienna Talks on Iran Nuclear Deal, Removal of Sanctions to Continue Today

Discussions will continue on April 29 between Iran and the P4+1 group in the Austrian capital, Vienna, as expert working groups move forward with their talks on three domains: sanctions, nuclear issues and practical arrangements.

On Wednesday April 28, the two working groups discussing nuclear issues and sanctions kept working on “drafts” while the group handling practical arrangements met for the first time.

Several bilateral and multilateral meetings were also held on Wednesday between the heads of different negotiating teams from Iran and the 4+1 group.

Reports prepared by expert working groups are to be presented to the joint commission handling the Iran nuclear deal.

The commission will meet again should the need arise.