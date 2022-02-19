Vienna talks likely to end successfully soon: Russia

Mikhail Ulyanov re-published a tweet by Philippe Errera, the director general for political and security affairs at the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, saying chief negotiators of the three European countries will leave Vienna for two days, but other members of the negotiating teams will remain in Vienna and continue the talks.

Ulyanov had already said in an interview that the Vienna negotiations were in their final stage, and that it was highly likely that parties to the talks would reach an agreement by the end of February.

Meanwhile Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has said Tehran and the P4+1 group are very close to reaching a good deal in Vienna but for this to happen, the other sides should show genuine flexibility.

Amir Abdollahian added that the P4+1 group has a decisive role in this regard. The top Iranian diplomat also said some differences between Tehran and the Western parties to the Vienna talks remain unresolved.

The eighth round of sanctions removal talks kicked off in Vienna on December 27, 2022, and, according to Tehran, has now reached a point where the success or failure of the talks only depends on the political decisions of the Western parties.

If the Western negotiators adopt the necessary decisions that they are well aware of, the few outstanding issues could be resolved and a final agreement can be worked out in a matter of days.

The Iranian negotiating team says it has put on the table its clear suggestions and demands based on the existing principles and instructions received from Tehran, and now the ball is in the court of the Western sides.