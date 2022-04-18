Velayati: Iran to stand by Palestinians for good

Ali Akbar Velayati made the comment in phone calls with Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh and Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Ziyad al-Nakhalah, during which he discussed the latest developments in Palestine flowing Israel’s latest desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque.

In his conversation with Nakhalah, Velayati congratulated the people of Palestine on their latest victories, adding that the Palestinians have foiled U.S. and Israeli plots through their efforts.

“Your role and that of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine in leading the glorious struggles for the Islamic land of Palestine is appreciated by the Muslims of the world, and the Islamic Republic of Iran will always stand by the oppressed people of Palestine,” Velayati stated.

While commending the strong and firm positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the oppressed people of Palestine and their ideals, secretary general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement added: “We are at the forefront of defending the ideals of Palestine and we thank you for being by our side…on this path.”

“The Palestinian people and all our fighters and brothers in Hamas are at the forefront of the fight against Zionism, and without the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Iranian people, we could not have achieved this victory and we believe that jihad and resistance are the only way to liberate Palestine.,” Nakhalah added.

In his phone conversation with Haniyeh, Velayati congratulated him on the great victories of the Palestinian nation, adding that the Palestinian struggle against one of the “most brutal regimes in the history of mankind” will definitely yield results.

Haniyeh said for his part that “We appreciate the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has a consistent policy in defense of Palestine and the aspirations of the oppressed people, and we are proud that the Islamic Republic of Iran is a strong supporter of Palestine.”