Vaccines keeping Covid-19 fatalities low in Iran

The latest deaths — down from a record high of 800 just in the summer — brought the overall death toll in Iran to 131,878.

The national vaccination program is continuing in the country at full speed, and 122,998,520 vaccine doses have overall been administered so far.

Some 60,107,219 people have received at least one dose, and 10,263,772 have received three.

Also, 1,480 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, 226 of which required hospitalization.

The daily fatalities from the disease last stood at 26, according to official data released on January 8, 2021.

Iran marked its lowest death toll from Covid-19 in 670 days on Friday: a mere 19.

While the deaths and the caseload are on a downward trajectory, authorities are warning of the fast spread of the new variant of the coronavirus, the Omicron, which is said to cause relatively milder symptoms but is still likely to overwhelm hospitals due to its much faster rate of contagion.

On Sunday, Hamid-Reza Jama’ati, the secretary of Iran’s National Scientific Committee of the Coronavirus, said an Omicron wave was expected to develop in Iran in two to three weeks. Jama’ati said it necessitated that people get their third doses as soon as possible.