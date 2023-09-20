Uzbekistan president urges aid for Afghanistan

“Leaving Afghanistan again alone with its own problems would be a great, new grave mistake,” stated Mirziyoyev, whose country borders Afghanistan.

“Ignoring, isolating and imposing sanctions only exacerbates the hardships faced by the ordinary Afghan people. We believe that humanitarian aid to the Afghan people should not be reduced,” he added.

The Taliban continues to struggle with the rapidly worsening humanitarian situation in the country amid crippling US sanctions and a shortage of funds.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has frozen over $7 billion in Afghan assets since NATO’s withdrawal from the country and the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban in August 2021. The Taliban stressed the United States has “usurped” Afghanistan’s assets.

Afghans say Washington has started a dangerous economic war against them.

The sanctions have pushed Afghanistan’s economy to the brink of collapse, as 97 percent of Afghans live in poverty. Afghan people and international bodies have been calling for the release of frozen funds that has spawned a humanitarian crisis in the landlocked country.