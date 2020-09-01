US Trying to Reinstate Iran Sanctions, but to No Avail:‌ Official

An Iranian official says the United States’ desperate attempt at the United Nations to bring back a UN arms embargo as well as sanctions on Iran is doomed to fail.

Mahmoud Vaezi said all members of the world body have expressed their opposition to Washington’s move.

“The Americans are not entitled to use the mechanisms in the JCPOA, and that’s why their recent attempt at the UN Security Council will definitely fail as all [UNSC] members and the international community are against it,” said Vaezi, the chief of staff of the Iranian president.

The White House says its demand that sanctions be re-imposed on Iran is based on a provision stipulated in the Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which the US has withdrawn from. The US is not authorized to use the provision as it is no longer a signatory to the accord.

“In an illogical behaviour, the US government officially pulled out of the JCPOA, and it is clear that the US can no longer use the mechanisms in this agreement,” he said.

“Of course, US statesmen have now realized what a big mistake they made by withdrawing from the JCPOA. Now, in order to cover up this mistake, they make desperate moves which have no legal ground,” he added.

“Since their withdrawal, they have tested this approach several times, and each time they faced global opposition which was almost unprecedented in international history,” he said.

The chief of staff of the Iranian president further lashed out at Washington’s unilateralism.

“The United States’ unilateral policies paves the way for this country’s isolation in the world,” Vaezi said.

He noted the Americans, who claim to be leading the world, have suffered such isolation, which shows Iran’s positions are right and its behaviour legal.

He then slammed the United States for threatening to use sanctions against other countries.

“Overtly threatening to sanctions countries which oppose the US and are not on board with it sets a dangerous precedent in the international system and the [UN] Security Council,” he said.

Vaezi further criticized remarks made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“Swayed by the Zionist regime [of Israel]’s extremist approach and desire, the US government makes decisions which are completely illegal and illogical, so it cannot even remain committed to the apparent legal principles of these decisions,” he noted.