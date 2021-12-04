US to anti-Iran media: Portray Iran’s position in talks as unjustified

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Iran’s Fars News Agency reports that the US state Department has set the prongs of covering the nuclear talks in Vienna by anti-Iran Persian-speaking news outlets.

The news outlets have been ordered to portray the Biden administration’s stance on the current talks and the US’s willingness to return to the Iran nuclear deal as logical.

As per the guidelines, Iran’s preconditions and position during the talks must be painted as being unjustified.

Meanwhile, Iran’s economy must be depicted as being in disarray with the “regime” being indifferent to people’s situation. The media have also been ordered to insinuate that if the talks fail, Iran will be to blame.

The latest round of the Vienna negotiations that began on Monday has ended with the delegations expected to resume negotiations next week.

This is the first round of talks under the current Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Six rounds of talks were held under former president Hassan Rouhani with the aim of reviving the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, and enabling the US’s return to the agreement. But those talks failed to produce any results due to Washington’s refusal to give guarantees that it will no longer leave the JCPOA. According to Fars News Agency, the US and the Zionist regime have been focusing on a Plan B in the event that the current talks fail, but there are many signs that show the talk of the alleged Plan B is part of a psychological warfare against Iran and that Israel and the US lack such a plan.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here