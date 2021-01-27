US Should Show Goodwill Gesture First: Iran FM

The Iranian foreign minister says it is the United States, not Iran, that should show a goodwill gesture with regards to its commitments under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA).

Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tuesday Washington should make up for its mistakes.

“Why on earth should Iran—a country that stood firm & defeated 4 years of a brutal US economic terrorism imposed in violation of JCPOA & UNSC Resolution—show goodwill gesture first?” wrote Zarif in a tweet.

He noted Iran

“It was the US that broke the deal—for no reason. It must remedy its wrong; then Iran will respond,” he added.

He made the remarks in reaction to the French presidency’s claim that Iran must first return to its commitments before the US rejoins the JCPOA.