US ‘Political Isolation’ Legacy of Trump: Iran President

The Iranian president says US President Donald Trump’s “dark and vicious” rule has come to an end, leaving behind a legacy of political isolation for Washington.

President Hassan Rouhani noted on Wednesday the policies of the Trump administration also resulted in the US society becoming bipolar.

“One of the results of Trump’s amateurish or tyrannical actions was the bipolarity of the US society. Political isolation of the United States was another legacy of Trump. The United States was left alone in its policies. The US was left alone when acting against Palestine because the majority of world countries opposed the US. The United States was also left alone regarding the Iran nuclear deal,” said President Rouhani.

He underlined the US was also isolated at international organization, namely at the United Nations Security Council.

He said the US tried to rally UN Security Council members’ support against the Iran nuclear deal, but it failed to.

“Washington also failed to reinstate and arms embargo against Iran,” President Rouhani added.

President Rouhani said Trump’s multiple failures at the United Nations was a disgrace for the US.

He said another legacy of the Trump administration was “state terrorism.”

President Rouhani lashed out at Trump for “officially announcing that the US had assassinated general Qassem Soleimani.”

The president further said Iran expects the new US administration to make up for the mistakes of Trump’s government.

“Today, we expect those who take power at the White Hosue to return to the law and deliver on their commitments and, over the next four years, try, if they can, to remove all the dark stains left on the US during the previous four years, because some of these dark blots cannot be removed,” President Rouhani said.

“The new US administration will shoulder a heavy responsibility,” he said.

President Rouhani further said the new US administration should also begin abiding by international law and resolutions.

He said if US authorities act in good faith and show their honesty not only in word, but in deed, and if they live up to their obligations, Iran, too, will fully comply with its commitments. Presidetn Rouhani reiterated the whole world realized that Washington’s maximum pressure policy on Iran as well as its economic terrorism failed.