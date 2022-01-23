US not doing enough to lift Iran sanctions: Iranian MP

“We disapprove of this (the US approach),” said Vahid Jalalzadeh, the chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Parliament.

“The current Iranian administration kicked off the talks in very tough conditions and should bargain to ensure the interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran during the negotiations as much as possible,” added the MP.

He said the “Western party” to the talks was seeking to gain more concessions from Iran when the new Iranian administration took office, being under the delusion that it could cash in on the problems that any administration normally faces at the beginning of its tenure.

However, said the lawmaker, the Iranian negotiating team kept their scheme at bay.

He then touched upon the West setting a deadline for bringing the talks to an end.

“By this, they want to launch a war of nerves,” he said.

The legislator then urged Washington to make good on its obligations under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“If the Americans [really] seek to reduce the duration of the talks and make them bear fruit, they should return to their commitments under the JCPOA with regards to the lifting of sanctions against Iran,” he said.

“The US and the Western side wouldn’t like to fully live up to their commitments regarding the removal of sanctions against Iran, and, in return, their expectations of the Islamic Republic of Iran are at their maximum. This runs counter to the spirit of the JCPOA,” he said.