US Not Brave Enough to Hit 52 Iranian Sites: Cmdr.

“In a possible battle, which I think they wouldn’t dare to start, they will find out who the figures 5 and 2 actually belong to,” said Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, the Commander-in-chief of the Iranian Army.

The remarks came on Sunday morning against the backdrop of President Donald Trump’s threatening tweet that he will target 52 critical spots in Iran, including cultural sites.

Trump said he has chosen the figure 52 in memory of the hostages taken by a group of Iranian students back in 1979.

All the hostages were released after 444 days with the permission of the then Iranian Parliament.

“They make such remarks to save their face in the wake of that heinous and internationally unjustifiable deed,” Mousavi said, referring to Trump’s tweet.