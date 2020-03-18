US Must Answer Questions about Its Role in COVID-19 Spread: Iran

“Pinning the blame on others is the US’ usual way to evade questions. Instead of making false accusations against China and Iran, US officials should answer international concerns about the US part in producing and spreading coronavirus,” Shamkhani tweeted on Wednesday.

“The US should also answer questions regarding its crime against the Iranian people through economic sanctions,” he added.

His remarks came one day after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Iran and China of dissemination of misleading information about coronavirus, adding, however, that Washington is prepared to help Iran combat the disease.

On the same day, Donald Trump rejected China’s stand that US army might have introduced the novel coronavirus into the Chinese city of Wuhan.