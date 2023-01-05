US looks at ways to target Iranian drone production: White House

“We are assessing further steps we can take in terms of export controls to restrict Iran’s access to technologies used in drones,” White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson stated.

The US has previously imposed sanctions on companies and people it accused of producing or transferring Iranian drones that Russia has used to attack civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

Russia and Iran have stressed that Western states have failed to provide any evidence for their claim that Moscow is using Tehran-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in its war on Ukraine.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in November dismissed media controversy over Iran’s alleged support for Russia in the Ukraine war, adding, however, that Tehran had provided Moscow with a limited number of drones months before the war in Ukraine.

He also assured that Iran will not be indifferent if it is proven that Russia has used Iranian drones in the conflict.