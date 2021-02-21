US Likely to Change Stance on Iran, Lift Sanctions: Analyst

An international relations expert says observers believe the US is highly likely to change tack in dealing with Iran, echoing remarks by Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei, who said recently that Washington would soon lift sanctions against Iran.

In an interview with the Khabar Online news website, Yousef Molaee touched upon a wide range of issues, including the developments surrounding the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the position of the new US administration vis-à-vis Iran and Washington’s violation of the JCPOA.

In part of his comments, the analyst highlighted the US unilateral and illegal withdrawal from the JCPOA.

“The US had immunity because of its power, and as we saw, it faced no problem by pulling out of this international agreement as well as other accords,” he said.

“Even if it were stipulated in JCPOA provisions that the violation of these provisions by Iran and the 5+1 group would lead to the filing of a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice in The Hague, the US might not accept it and we would practically be unable to do anything,” he said.

“But now and before the fresh round of talks start, we can do something to increase our bargaining power in international negotiations,” he explained.

He said Iran needs to increase its power to gain more concessions.

The expert noted that Iran does not have enough bargaining power to utilize the provisions of the JCPOA the way it wants.

Meanwhile, he weighed in on whether Iran can bank on China’s support during the new trend of talks.

“China is with Iran as long as it gains some benefit,” he noted.

He underlined China will never sacrifice its own interests for the sake of having relationship with Iran.

The analyst also touched upon US President Joe Biden’s position on Iran.

“Biden hasn’t said he will lift sanctions, but he has only stressed that the US will return to nuclear talks with Iran,” he noted.

He explained that the US and its allies seek to formulate a new JCPOA which would incorporate Iran’s missile activities as well.

“The European countries have emphasized that missile issues should be part of talks with Iran. … However, our country’s officials have announced that they will sit down for talks only if the negotiations are about nuclear issues,” he added.

He concluded by saying that Tehran will hold talks with Washington on the lifting of sanctions.