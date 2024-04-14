Sunday, April 14, 2024
US says Iran’s attack on Israel lasted about five hours

By IFP Media Wire
White House

The wave of missile and drone strikes launched from Iran towards Israel lasted approximately five hours, two US officials has said.

The US, along with Israel, monitored the barrage of drone and missile attacks that began Saturday night and continued into early Sunday morning. The number of launches appeared to fall during Sunday’s early hours, the officials said.

US forces throughout the region were positioned to provide defensive support to Israel ahead of the attack, and the US intended to intercept as many of the launches as it could.

US troops intercepted a number of drones intended for Israel as part of a coordinated defensive effort, and Washington remains vigilant for the potential of more activity.

Two Israeli officials have claimed Iran launched 185 drones and 36 cruise missiles. Most of the launches were from Iran, though a small portion came from Iraq and Yemen. Iran also launched 110 surface-to-surface missiles.

Israel is “working closely” with the US, UK and France, Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said, adding that all three “acted tonight” during the Iranian strikes.

“We are working closely with the US, UK and France who acted tonight. This partnership has always been close, but tonight it manifested itself in an unusual way,” Hagari continued.

On Sunday, Iranian Armed forces launched hundreds of missiles and drones at military bases in the occupied territories in retaliation for Israel’s April 1 terrorist strike on Tehran’s diplomatic mission in Syria’s Damascus.

