US Imperialism More Perilous than Coronavirus: Rouhani

In a telephone conversation with his Venezuelan counterpart on Monday, President Hassan Rouhani said the avarice and bullying of US statesmen has always put pressure on independent and freedom-seeking nations such as Iran and Venezuela.

President Rouhani said the cruel and illegal sanctions of the United States in the field of oil production against Iran and Venezuela are against international rules and human principles.

Rouhani reiterated that Tehran and Caracas have been able to resist in solidarity for years against an invading and aged virus called the United States.

Referring to Iran’s plans and actions against the coronavirus and the successes achieved in the field of research and production of diagnosis kits as well as other required items, he announced the Islamic Republic is ready to share experiences in the fight against the coronavirus with Venezuela.

Elsewhere in his statements, the Iranian president praised the steps taken at the OPEC Plus summit stressing that Tehran and Caracas must continue to work together to reduce production and return prices to a balanced level.

Stating that cooperation between the two countries should continue, the president said the development of cooperation and ties between the two countries will certainly benefit the two great nations.

For his part, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro expressed solidarity with the Iranian government and people and praised the country’s success in fight against the coronavirus.

“Iran and Venezuela have always been united and in one front in their fight against imperialism,” said Maduro.

Today, all the countries of the world are in a joint battle to fight COVID-19, he said, adding that defeating this virus is a difficult task that requires a lot of effort and cooperation.

Maduro also called on Iran to share its experience in the fight against COVID-19 proposing that a video conference be held between the two countries’ health ministers in this regard.

Referring to the OPEC summit he expressed hope that the oil output cut agreement will be implemented to achieve stability in the global oil market.

“Despite extensive efforts to prevent the progress of liberal countries, the United States has not succeeded,” the Venezuelan president underscored.