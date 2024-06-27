Iran ranks 7th in electricity generation in world

Addressing a ceremony for inauguration of the ministry’s projects on Thursday, Ali Akbar Mehrabian said Iran is now the 7th country in the world with the highest rate of electricity production.

He said, “Over the past 3 years, Iran has added 45.7 terawatt hours to its electricity production, which is both the product of using new power plants and the use of all existing and past power plant capacities.”

The 27-member European Union, Arab countries, Turkey, Japan, and South Korea are among the countries that follow Iran on the list.

The announcement comes days after the Statistical Review of World Energy report, saying that Iran produced 6.6 terawatt per hour of nuclear electricity in 2023, a 5% growth compared to the previous year, putting the country in the 30th spot in the world in this field.