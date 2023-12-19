Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Gas stations in Iran back online after cyberattack

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran fuel station

Almost all gas stations in Iran are operational a day after about 70 percent of the pumps were hit in a cyberattack, the Iranian deputy oil minister said Tuesday.

Jafar Salari Nassab said over 40 percent of the total 33,000 gas stations across the country are connected to the smart system for fueling at subsidized prices.

Salari Nassab also said the rationing allocated to the motor vehicles is unaffected and dismissed reports that plans are underway to increase fuel prices in the country.

A software error knocked fuel rationing system in Iran offline on Monday, however, fueling system at non-subsidiary prices was not affected.

A group dubbed ‘Predatory Sparrow’ claimed responsibility for the hacking.

Officials assured citizens there are no shortages of supply and advised motor vehicle users not to rush to the gas stations if they do not urgently need to refuel.

