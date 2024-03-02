Iran has potential to become energy hub: President Raisi

Iran’s president made the remarks while addressing the 7th summit of the leaders of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in the Algerian capital, Algiers on Saturday.

Highlighting Iran’s abundant natural gas reserves, strategic geographical location, and advanced technological capabilities, Raisi outlined Tehran’s regional strategy focused on augmenting natural gas production and exports.

He emphasized Iran’s commitment to providing regional nations with enhanced access to this clean and economically valuable energy source.

“Relying on its huge reserves of natural gas, its transit position and high technology, the Islamic Republic of Iran intends to develop bilateral and multilateral cooperation with all countries in the global gas market, especially the neighboring countries from Central Asia to the Persian Gulf and its neighbors in the East and the West to find a role that fits these capacities,” Raisi emphasized.

He further stressed that the capacities within Iran’s gas industry have laid a solid foundation for collaboration among GECF members in both upstream and downstream sectors of natural gas, as well as in its trade.

The Iranian president extended invitations to international investors, as well as those from GECF member countries, to participate in Iran’s energy sector projects, particularly in the natural gas industry.

The GECF, comprised of 13 permanent members and seven observers, was established in 2008 based on an initial proposal by Iran as one of the world’s largest holders of natural gas reserves.

Elsewhere in his address, Raisi condemned the continuation of Israel’s crimes against the Palestinians in Gaza and support of the US and some Western countries for the ongoing genocide in the Strip.

He presented practical solutions and proposals in order to stop Israel’s killing machine, saying, “The current war is the confrontation of the axis of evil against the axis of honor.”

“On one side of the front, there is an army that is waiting for more and stronger weapons and bombs from the US, and on the other side of the front, there are children who miss a bite of bread.”

Raisi added the crimes committed by Israel, the US and their allies should be dealt with in an international court and they should be punished.

He emphasized that Israel should be expelled from the United Nations and all regional and international assemblies and be subject to global sanctions by nations and governments.

“The complete termination of overt and covert relations with this regime is the least that Muslim nations expect from their statesmen, which must be done immediately,” he pointed out.

The Iranian president warned that those who remain silent vis-à-vis the ongoing developments in Gaza will be slapped hard in the future, emphasizing that Palestine is now the “yardstick of humanity, morality and conscience of human society”.

He emphasized that the establishment of the Israeli regime was an arrogant project with the purpose of maintaining the dominance and influence of the West in the West Asia region.

The Palestinian people’s resistance has inflicted an irreparable blow to the Israeli regime, Raisi said, urging all countries to support the oppressed and powerful people of Palestine through all possible means.

“The United Nations Security Council, which is designated as the guarantor of peace and security under the United Nations Charter, has been unable to establish a ceasefire due to the relentless support of the United States for the Zionist regime’s war machine,” he added.

He said the US has left no stone unturned in its political, financial, arms and media support for Israel’s organized terrorism.

The American and European bombs are taking revenge on the Palestinian cause, he added.

“If the US and Europe are really looking for [the promotion of] peace, security and non-expansion of war, they should stop lying and hypocrisy and stop sending weapons and bombs that kill Palestinians,” the president emphasized.

He said despite all the crimes it has committed, Israel has not achieved any of its goals, adding that the Palestinian resistance continues its path.

“The Palestinian nation proved that blood is victorious over the sword,” he stated.

He once again stressed the need to establish an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, lift the blockade on Gaza and dispatch humanitarian aid to the war-ravaged people in the Strip and voiced Iran’s support for any initiative in this regard.

Iran believes that the Palestinian people should determine the fate of the historic land throught votes of Palestinians around the world, including Muslims, Christians and Jews, the president emphasized.

Israel waged its genocidal war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed 30,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 71,500 others.

The Tel Aviv regime has also imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.