US Hated in Important Part of World: Iran’s Leader

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Leader says the United States is despised in a major part of the world because of its policies.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei noted this hatred is caused by actions taken by Washington.

“Today, not only are the US society and system not attractive, but, in one sense, they are hated in an important part of the world as well,” said the Leader in a meeting, via videoconference, with representatives of university students’ associations.

“The United States’ long-term performance has led to this government being hated in a major part of the world; warmongering, helping notorious governments, training terrorists, unflinching support for oppression, and moves as such,” Ayatollah Khamenei noted.

“Of course, the Americans will not remain in Iraq and Syria and will be expelled,” the Leader underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei said no tolerance should be shown toward enemies.

“Don’t be lenient to those who do not accept the principles of the revolution, sow doubt and paint a colourful picture of the enemy; creating doubt is the backbone of the enemy’s activity,” he underlined.

The Leader also said Iran is engaged in a major combat against the oppression and arrogance front, saying the enemy seeks to undermine “our national self-confidence.”

He noted that a feeling of power and dignity has been institutionalized in the country and its people.