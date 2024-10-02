US, some European countries root cause of regional problems: Iran’s Leader

In a meeting with Iranian elites on Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei said that the departure of these countries from the region would mark the end of wars and conflicts.

He emphasized that the regional countries are fully capable of managing their own affairs, addressing their issues, and living in peace and tranquility without external interference.

The Leader also referred to the support Western countries provided to Saddam Hussein, the former dictator of Iraq, in attacking Iran and starting the bloody eight-year war against Iran in the 1980s.

He added that when these powers provoke a country or an individual like Saddam, difficult and bitter events ensue. However, now that Saddam is gone and those supporters are no longer present, a sense of friendship has emerged between the two nations.

Ayatollah Khamenei also mentioned the martyrdom of Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Hezbollah leader, by the Zionist regime, noting that his martyrdom is not a small incident.