Thursday, April 18, 2024
type here...
Media WireMiddle East

US call delayed Israeli response to Iran military operation: Report

By IFP Media Wire

Israel planned to retaliate against Iran immediately after Tehran’s drone and missile strike on Saturday, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to hold off after speaking with US President Joe Biden, according to reports.

According to the public broadcaster Kan, Netanyahu’s war cabinet had already approved a range of responses – depending on the scope of the Iranian attack – that would have taken place as early as Sunday.

“The response won’t be what was planned any longer, diplomatic sensitivities won out,” a senior source within the government told the outlet.

“There will be a response, but it seems it will be different from what was planned.”

There is still an understanding that Israel will respond, Kan quoted an unnamed Western diplomat as saying, but the delay suggests that it will be weaker than originally envisioned.

Iran launched a barrage of drones, along with ballistic and cruise missiles against Israel on Saturday. According to Tehran, the bombardment was lawful retaliation for the Israeli bombing of the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria earlier this month, which killed seven high-ranking officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi has stated Tehran’s actions “will be met with a response”. However, the Israeli outlet Mako reported on Monday evening that the government was still working on a plan that would be acceptable to the US, “comply” with the rules set by Washington, and calibrated in such a way as to “not degenerate the region into a war”.

Most of the Israeli leadership supports an attack on Iran, according to the news website Ynet, but some notable politicians – such as Shas party leader Aryeh Deri – have spoken out against an escalation.

Iran has been preparing for a possible Israeli attack, most likely against Tehran-linked assets in Syria, while warning against such a course of action.

“The smallest action against Iran’s interests will definitely be met with a severe, extensive and painful response against all its perpetrators,” Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks