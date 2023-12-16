UN denounces terror attack on Iran police station

“The United Nations strongly condemns the attack today on a police headquarters in Sistan and Balouchestan province, the Islamic Republic of Iran, for which the group “Jaish al-Adl” had claimed responsibility, reportedly resulting in at least 11 casualties,” Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for the UN secretary-general, said in a statement on Friday.

He stressed the need to bring to justice the perpetrators of the attack.

Dujarric added that “the UN expresses deep condolences to the bereaved families and the people and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran. It wishes a speedy recovery of the injured”.

Alireza Marhamati, deputy governor of Sistan and Baluchestan Province in security and political affairs, said several terrorists staged the attack at around 2:00 a.m. local time on Friday (2230 GMT Thursday) against the headquarters of Rask Police.

He stated that 11 police forces, including officers and conscripts, were killed in the attack.

Some of the injured are in critical condition, Marhamati added.

The Pakistan-based so-called Jaish-ul-Adl terror group claimed responsibility for the assault.

Majid Mirahmadi, deputy interior minister for security and police affairs, said the terrorists attacked the police post from several directions and later ambushed reinforcements deployed to the location.

He added two of the terrorists were killed and one of them was injured and arrested in hours-long clashes, while the rest escaped.

Six police forces were injured during the exchange of fire, he continued.