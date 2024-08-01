UN experts urge targeted sanctions and arms embargo on Israel amid regional tensions

In a joint statement, the experts urged UN member states to “immediately review all diplomatic, political, and economic ties with Israel, inclusive of business and finance, pension funds, academia and charities”.

They called on member states to implement an immediate and complete embargo on the sale of arms, munitions and other military equipment to Israel.

The UN experts added that states must impose targeted sanctions on Israel and investigate dual citizens involved in crimes while serving in the Israeli military, or involved in settler violence in the occupied West Bank.

The UN experts’ statement is in response to the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) recent landmark advisory opinion that the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory is unlawful and should be brought to an end “as rapidly as possible”.

Judges at ICJ ruled that member states have a duty to “take steps to prevent trade or investment relations that assist in the maintenance of the illegal situation created by Israel”.

The UN experts stressed: “The advisory opinion reaffirms peremptory norms prohibiting annexation, settlements, racial segregation and apartheid, and should be seen as declaratory in nature and binding on Israel and all states supporting the occupation.”