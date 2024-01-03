Iran’s UN Envoy: Israel fully responsible for moves against Islam Republic

“The Israeli regime bears full responsibility for all of its wrongful international actions against Iran and should be accountable for them,” wrote Amirsaeid Irvani in a letter to the UN Secretary General and also the French ambassador to the world body, who holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly emphasizes its legitimate and inherent rights, as stipulated in international laws and the UN Charter, to firmly respond to any threat and illegal move originating from the Israeli regime,” added Iran’s ambassador.

“Iran also stresses its steely determination to exercise these rights to safeguard its security, national interests and people against any threats or attacks,” he explained.

The top diplomat touched upon Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s threat to use military force against Iran over its nuclear program.

“Such hostile comments are a blatant violation of the fundamental principles of international law and the UN Charter,” Iravani said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iran’s ambassador to the UN called on the world body to take prompt action to stop Israeli atrocities against Palestinians.

More than 21,000 Palestinians have so far been killed in Israeli carnage against Gaza since early October.