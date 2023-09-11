Monday, September 11, 2023
UK foreign minister to visit occupied territories

By IFP Media Wire
British Foreign Minister James Cleverly

British Foreign Minister James Cleverly will hold separated meetings with Israeli and Palestinian officials this week. Regarding the Middle East crisis, he will press for renewed dialogue on a two-state solution and commit to tackling "threats to regional security and stability, including from Iran."

On the visit that begins on Monday, Cleverly will hold talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh.

In a speech at an international security conference on Tuesday, Cleverly will discuss the security challenges facing Israel and the Palestinian territories, as well as the importance of a two-state solution.

He will accuse Iran of “enabling terrorism” through its support of the militant groups Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, according to a statement.

“The UK and Israel work closely together to keep our people safe,” Cleverly stated ahead of his trip. He pledged “to renew our close security partnership, in the face of unacceptable threats from the Iranian regime”.

He will hold talks with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and attend a demonstration of Israel’s “Iron Dome” missile defence system.

During a visit to the Palestinian territories, Cleverly will visit the Jalazone refugee camp in the West Bank to see Palestinian refugees.

Violence in the West Bank has worsened over the past year with frequent Israeli raids and Palestinian street attacks.

Prospects of reviving US-brokered peace talks that aimed to establish a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem remain low almost a decade after their collapse.

SourceReuters

