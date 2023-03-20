UAE calls for end to Syria war after Assad visit

In a tweet, Anwar Gargash reiterated his country’s support for “the return of Syria to its environment”, noting that this was confirmed by the UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan during his Sunday meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

“A decade and a half of war, violence and destruction is enough and it’s time to enhance cooperation and solidarity among our Arab countries to ensure the stability and prosperity of the region,” Gargash said.

Syria’s membership in the Arab League was suspended following the eruption of a foreign-backed militancy in the country in 2011.

“The UAE’s approach and efforts towards brotherly Syria are part of a deeper vision and a broader approach aimed at strengthening Arab and regional stability and overcoming difficult years of confrontation,” Gargash added.

The UAE cut its relations with Syria in 2012, a year after the Damascus found itself in the grips of foreign-backed violence, but it reopened its embassy in Damascus in 2018.

In the latest sign of developing thaw in ties between the two countries, Assad, accompanied by his wife Asma al-Assad, arrived in Abu Dhabi on Sunday for an official visit. It was her first foreign trip since 2011.

In a post on his Twitter account, Sheikh Mohammed said he had held “constructive talks” with his Syrian counterpart aimed at developing relations between the two countries.

“Our discussions also explored ways of enhancing cooperation to accelerate stability and progress in Syria and the region,” he added.