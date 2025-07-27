Two MKO terrorists hanged in Iran

The two elements of the notorious group were sentenced to death by the Iranian Judiciary for attacking residential, training and service centers with handmade mortars.

Mahdi Hassani and Behrouz Ehsani, operating under the alias Fardin and Behzad, were two operational elements of the MKO terrorist group.

The two men used improvised launchers and handmade mortars to kill civilians in residential areas, administrative and service sites, training centers and charity organizations with the purpose of upsetting social security.

The two convicts were in contact with the MKO intermediaries and had leased a house in Tehran to carry out their sinister plots.

MKO members spent many years in Iraq, where they were hosted and armed by the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. They sided with Saddam during the 1980-88 imposed war against Iran and then helped him quell domestic uprisings in various parts of the Arab country.

The hated group is responsible for killing thousands of Iranian civilians and officials after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

More than 17,000 Iranians, many of them civilians, have been killed at the hands of the MKO in different acts of terrorism including bombings in public places, and targeted killings.