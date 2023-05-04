Thursday, May 4, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveNature and WildlifeSelected

Video shows two Asiatic cheetah cubs in Iran in good health

By IFP Editorial Staff
Asiatic cheetah cub

A video clip has emerged showing two Asiatic cheetah cubs in Iran, named Azar and Touran, wrestling playfully and fidgeting around in good health.

The female felines can be seen in the video walking and playing inside an enclosure.

Azar and Touran were born last year. They are being kept in the Touran protected reserve.

Cheetahs, the world’s fastest land animals, once stalked habitats from the eastern reaches of India to the Atlantic coast of Senegal, but are now an endangered species and have practically disappeared from North Africa and Asia.

Another Asiatic cheetah cub in Iran, a male called Pirouz, which had captured the hearts of the Iranian people and achieved celebrity status, tragically died of kidney failure in February.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks