Video shows two Asiatic cheetah cubs in Iran in good health

The female felines can be seen in the video walking and playing inside an enclosure.

Azar and Touran were born last year. They are being kept in the Touran protected reserve.

Cheetahs, the world’s fastest land animals, once stalked habitats from the eastern reaches of India to the Atlantic coast of Senegal, but are now an endangered species and have practically disappeared from North Africa and Asia.

Another Asiatic cheetah cub in Iran, a male called Pirouz, which had captured the hearts of the Iranian people and achieved celebrity status, tragically died of kidney failure in February.