Turkey-Syria earthquake live updates: Death toll tops 45,000

Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu has been found dead under the building where he lived in southern Turkey after last week’s massive earthquake, the ex-Chelsea winger’s Turkish agent said.

“Atsu’s lifeless body was found under the rubble,” Murat Uzunmehmet told reporters in Hatay, where the athlete’s body was found.

“Currently, more items are still being taken out. His phone was also found,” Uzunmehmet added.

The 31-year-old player’s Ghanaian agent also confirmed the news on social media.

“I ask that whilst we make the necessary arrangements, that everyone would please respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time,” Nana Sechere posted.