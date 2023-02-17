Turkey-Syria earthquake live updates: Death toll nears 44,000

Reports of miracle rescues continue to come in, with four people pulled out of collapsed buildings more than 10 days after the earthquake struck.

Rescue teams brought out 29-year-old Neslan Kilic from the rubble in Kahramanmaras after 258 hours, according to state news agency Anadolu. Doctors stated she was in a stable condition and speaking.

“Thank God my sister survived,” her brother Yusuf Yalcinoz said, adding, “May Allah give everyone such a happy moment.”

There was more delight in Ekinci, as 12-year-old Osman Halebiye was brought to safety after 260 hours beneath the rubble, and an hour later in Antakya when rescuers found two men alive – Mehmet Ali Sakiroglu, 26 and Mustafa Avci, 34. Both have been taken to hospital.