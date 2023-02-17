Turkey-Syria earthquake live updates: Death toll nears 44,000

Death toll from quakes nears 44,000
Death toll from the earthquake now stands at 43,858.
- At least 38,044 died in Turkey, the country’s disaster agency announced.
- In Syria government-controlled areas 1,414 were killed, according to the Syrian health ministry.
- About 4,400 people died in Syria’s opposition-controlled areas, a UN agency confirmed.
Four more rescued from collapsed buildings in Turkey
Reports of miracle rescues continue to come in, with four people pulled out of collapsed buildings more than 10 days after the earthquake struck.
Rescue teams brought out 29-year-old Neslan Kilic from the rubble in Kahramanmaras after 258 hours, according to state news agency Anadolu. Doctors stated she was in a stable condition and speaking.
“Thank God my sister survived,” her brother Yusuf Yalcinoz said, adding, “May Allah give everyone such a happy moment.”
There was more delight in Ekinci, as 12-year-old Osman Halebiye was brought to safety after 260 hours beneath the rubble, and an hour later in Antakya when rescuers found two men alive – Mehmet Ali Sakiroglu, 26 and Mustafa Avci, 34. Both have been taken to hospital.
Assad says earthquake response demands outstrip govt resources
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said the scale of last week’s deadly earthquake demanded more resources than what the Syrian state had available to it and thanked states that had provided aid in its aftermath, including “Arab brothers and friends”.
“The scale of the disaster and the duties we must undertake are much greater than available resources,” Assad stated, in his first televised address since the earthquake in the dead of night on Monday.
UN launches $1bn appeal for Turkey quake victims
The United Nations has launched an appeal for $1bn in aid to help victims in Turkey of last week’s catastrophic earthquake that killed thousands of people.
The world body announced in a statement that the funds would provide humanitarian relief for three months to 5.2 million people, allowing aid organisations to “rapidly scale up vital support”.
Red Cross triples request for Turkey-Syria quake aid to $700m
The Red Cross has more than tripled its emergency funding appeal to over $700m for aid to victims of the catastrophic earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria last week.
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said it now estimated it would need 650 million Swiss francs ($702m) to help respond to the soaring humanitarian needs in both countries.
Just over a week ago, the organisation had estimated its funding needs at 200 million francs ($216m).