Turkey-Syria earthquake live updates: Death toll rises to 40,000

74-year-old woman pulled from rubble after 227 hours

A 74-year-old woman has been pulled out alive from the rubble by rescue teams in Kahramanmaras, 227 hours after the first earthquake hit on February 6. Kahramanmaras is near the epicentre of the first quake.

Turkish media identified the woman as Cemile Kekec. The rescue came as chances of finding survivors have greatly diminished.

Northwest Syria humanitarian situation ‘horrible’: Activist

The humanitarian outlook in northwest Syria remains “horrible”, activist Abdulkafi Alhamdo told Al Jazeera.

Alhamdo, speaking from the opposition-held city of Idlib, decried the slow response from the United Nations in beginning to deliver aid to the region. The UN has admitted shortcomings in its slow delivery of aid. On Tuesday, the UN began delivering aid via two newly approved crossings, bringing the total number of approved crossings to three.

“People here … need urgent help. They needed urgent help from the first day of the earthquake, nevertheless, the United Nations was very slow in responding to these people,” Alhamdo stated.

He added there are widespread medical shortages and access to clean water is limited, leaving people “no other choice but to drink and use this water that’s not appropriate”.

“This area is suffering from two earthquakes, the one we suffered from the earth … that’s coming from nature. But the stronger earthquake that hit this area is from United Nations, who was very late,” he continued.

Rescue operations continue in Turkey

Search and rescue operations continue in southern Turkey, even as the hope of finding survivors faded nine days after the initial earthquake.

The Turkish government has announced 74 teams from abroad have been helping in rescue efforts in the country.

As per experts, the first 72 hours are considered to be critical, and the survival ratio gradually reduces to 6 percent by the fifth day.

Aid convoy reaches northwest Syria after crossing front line: Report

An aid convoy has reached earthquake-hit northwestern Syria from the eastern Deir al-Zor province, according to Reuters news agency.

The aid convoy arrived overnight in the area controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), according to a Reuters witness.

It had been organised by Syrian Arab tribes, according to the news agency. Many of the Syrians displaced from Deir al-Zor to the rebel-held northwest during Syria’s war are members of Arab tribes that wield significant influence.

More aid was being collected, said Hamoud Saleh al-Darjah, an organiser. The aid would be distributed in the north without discrimination, he told Reuters.

“This isn’t the last campaign,” he added.

42-year-old rescued in Turkey after 222 hours

A 42-year-old woman has been rescued from the rubble of a building in the southern Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, where she was trapped for almost 222 hours.

TV footage showed rescue workers carrying the woman, identified as Melike Imamoglu, strapped on a stretcher to a nearby ambulance.

The astounding rescues comes as survivor discoveries have slowed on the ninth day of rescue operations. Kahramanmaras is close the to the epicentre of last week’s earthquakes.

Turkish stock exchange reopens

Turkey’s stock exchange, which has been closed for the past week following the earthquakes, has reopened. Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index opened with a 5.8 percent gain over February 7, when it had seen a sharp fall in the aftermath of the disasters. By the time the exchange was temporarily shut on February 8, the index had fallen 16 percent compared to pre-quake levels.

212 hours under the rubble: 77-year-old survivor rescued in Turkey

A 77-year-old woman was pulled from the rubble in the city of Adiyaman – surviving an astounding 212 hours of being trapped, according to Anadolu news agency.

Turkish media reported that Fatma Gungor was pulled alive from the rubble of a seven-storey apartment block in the city of Adiyaman during the overnight rescue Monday into Tuesday.

Wearing an oxygen mask, covered in a gold foil blanket and strapped onto a stretcher, Gungor was carried by rescue workers down from the ruins of the building to a waiting ambulance, footage of the rescue showed.

Afterwards, Gungor’s relatives hugged the rescue team, made up of military personnel and members of the disaster management authority AFAD.

Nine others were rescued from the rubble on Tuesday, eight days since the initial earthquakes hit.

Over seven million children affected by Turkey-Syria quake: UN