Turkey-Syria earthquake live updates: Death toll passes 28,000

Aftershocks continue to jolt Turkey, Syria

Turkey has experienced 2356 tremors since Monday’s devastating earthquakes, according to reports.

Experts are calling for more quality-control during the construction of buildings to reduce risks in the quake-prone region.

At least 98 people arrested in Turkey over alleged looting, robbery or defrauding earthquake victims

At least 98 people were arrested on Saturday by Turkish security forces over the alleged looting of damaged buildings, robbery or defrauding victims of last week’s devastating earthquake, Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu reported.

According to security sources, who wished to remain anonymous “due to media restrictions,” investigations were carried out into at least 42 suspects in Turkey’s southern Hatay province over claims of looting damaged buildings.

At least 40 suspects were arrested and security teams seized six guns, three rifles, jewelry, bank cards, $11,000 and 70,000 Turkish lira (around $3,700) in cash, state news reported citing the sources.

Two other people were also arrested after posing as aid workers and allegedly trying to loot six truckloads of food for quake victims in Hatay province, the agency said.

At least six people were also arrested in Istanbul over allegedly defrauding a victim of the earthquake in southern Gaziantep by phone, Anadolu added.

Elsewhere in the country, dozens of other suspects were arrested for alleged looting and robbery in quake-hit areas, according to the report.

The suspects had been arrested across at least eight provinces including Kahramanmaras, Hatay, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Adana, Gaziantep, and Sanliurfa, it noted.

Humanitarian phase of earthquake recovery will last for months: International Red Cross leader

Recovery in Turkey after the devastating earthquake has now entered the “humanitarian phase,” according to Jamie LeSueur, the head of emergency operations at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

As his team moves on from search-and-rescue operations, the greatest needs for those affected in Turkey continue to be food, health and water, LeSueur told CNN from Gaziantep.

“We’ve now entered into the humanitarian phase. That is going to last for a couple of months, where we’ll still try to meet people’s basic needs,” LeSueur added.

The organization is receiving many winterized tents right now due to cold weather, but it is looking into pre-fabricated transitional shelter options, he said. Most of the population is too afraid to go inside, even if their homes have not been completely destroyed.

“We want to get them out of the humanitarian phase as quickly as possible, into something sustainable and transitional that’s going to keep them safe for a long time,” the crisis responder stated.

LeSueur added that his team is preparing for any eventuality, including the spread of diseases, and they are coordinating with the Turkish Red Crescent about sanitation needs.

The Red Cross is well-positioned to deal with needs in southern Turkey, he noted, but also in hard-hit areas of northwestern Syria, where aid has been more complicated due to years of war.

“In Turkey, we’ve established an operation that goes to the border with Syria, and in Syria, we’re using the Syrian Arab Red Crescent that going up to the Turkish border; we’re trying to cover the entire operational area with two national societies,” he continued.

Earthquake death toll exceeds 28,000 across Turkey and Syria