Turkey-Syria earthquake live updates: Death toll passes 24,000

UN food agency appeals for help to get quake victims hot meals

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) is appealing for $77m to provide food rations and hot meals to a total of 874,000 people affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Those in dire need of hot food in the region’s bitterly cold winter conditions include 284,000 newly displaced people in Syria and 590,000 people in Turkey, including 45,000 refugees and 545,000 internally displaced people.

“For the thousands of people affected by the earthquakes, food is one of the top needs right now and our priority is to get it to the people who need it fast,” WFP Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa Corinne Fleischer announced in a statement.

UN spokesperson defends quake rescue response

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said about 130 urban search-and-rescue teams from around the world are working in Turkey and another 57 teams are on their way.

In response to Syrian critics who have accused the UN of not doing enough to help find victims, the spokesperson said the UN does not have its own search-and-rescue teams. Instead, the agency has a coordinating role through its disaster assessment teams.

A UN disaster-assessment team is in Syria and deploying to government-controlled Aleppo, Homs and Latakia, Dujarric said. A second UN aid convoy entered Syria’s rebel-held enclave on Friday from Turkey, bringing shelter and non-food items, he added.

The UN World Food Program delivered food aid to 115,000 people in Turkey and Syria in the first four days since the earthquake struck, while the World Health Organization has delivered 72 metric tonnes of trauma and emergency surgery supplies to both countries, he stated.

Death toll climbs to 23,831

The number of people killed following Monday’s devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has reached at least 23,831, according to authorities.

In Turkey, the death toll rose to 20,318 with 80,052 reported injured the country’s disaster agency announced.

In Syria, the total number or dead stands at 3,513, including 2,166 in rebel-held areas in the northwest of the country, according to the ‘White Helmets’ civil defense – and 1,347 deaths in government-controlled parts of Syria, according to Syrian state media.

Search for survivors is over in rebel-held areas of Syria: White Helmets

The volunteer organization Syria Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, announced the end of its search and rescue operations for survivors in rebel-controlled areas in the north and northwest following the earthquakes that hit the country and Turkey on Monday.

The group said it believes no one trapped under the rubble is still alive after 108 hours of searching.

However, it is now searching for the bodies of those under collapsed buildings.

“Since the beginning of the earthquake on Monday at 4:17 a.m. local time until the announcement of the end of the search and rescue operations, 2,166 deaths were registered and more than 2,950 injured in all the areas hit by the earthquake in north and northwestern Syria,” the White Helmets announced in a statement released Friday.

“Our teams have conducted 108 hours of work in more than 40 cities, towns and villages in northwestern Syria, in which about 479 residential buildings were completely destroyed, and more than 1,481 buildings were partially destroyed,” the statement added.

According to the statement, many women and children were among the dead people in the most affected areas, including in the towns of Jindires and Haram in north Syria.

“A crisis within a crisis”: UN warns millions of Syrians could be left homeless following earthquake

More than 5 million people in Syria may have been left homeless following the earthquake that struck the country and Turkey on Monday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said Friday.

“UNHCR is focusing very much on shelter and relief items, ensuring that collective centers that displaced have gone to have adequate facilities, as well as tents, plastic sheeting, thermal blankets, sleeping mats, winter clothing and so on,” stated Sivanka Dhanapala, a UNHCR representative in Syria.

“For Syria, this is a crisis within a crisis,” Dhanapala continued, adding, “We’ve had economic shocks, Covid, and are now in the depths of winter, with blizzards raging in the affected areas.”

The United Nations agency said 6.8 million people were already displaced internally within the country since the start of the war that ripped through Syria in 2011.

“All this, of course, impacts the access for aid,” Dhanapala stated, adding, “Roads have been damaged and that hampers us trying to reach people. It’s been very, very difficult.”

Based on “a preliminary estimate,” the refugee organization announced “5.37 million people affected by the quake will need shelter assistance in the whole of Syria.”

“That is a huge number and comes to a population already suffering mass displacement,” according to Dhanapala.

Syrian President criticizes western countries in first televised comments since earthquake

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad criticized Western countries in his first televised comments since the 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck parts of the country, Syrian state media showed.

Assad and his wife, Asma, visited different sites affected by the earthquake and visited survivors at a hospital in Aleppo.

Standing near a building destroyed by the earthquake, Assad told reporters that Western countries “have no regard for the human condition.”

This comment is in line with statements heard from government officials and Syria’s state-run media, who have pinned the lack of humanitarian aid and hindered rescue equipment on US and EU sanctions.

The US says its sanctions are not imposed on humanitarian efforts, and on Friday, the US Treasury issued a “General License” for 180 days, which authorizes all earthquake relief-related transactions otherwise prohibited by sanctions regulations.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry called this a measure a means to give a “false impressions of humanity,” SANA reported.

Almost 11 million people have been affected by the disaster in Syria, the UN announced.

The death toll in Syria stands at least 3,384, including 2,037 in rebel-held areas in the northwest, according to the “White Helmets” civil defense group – and 1,347 deaths in government-controlled parts of Syria, according to Syrian state media. More than 5,000 people have been injured across all affected territories, according to authorities.

Red Cross calls for urgent access in northern Syria to offer “impartial humanitarian assistance”

Mirjana Spoljaric, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross called for more access to all parts of northern Syria following the deadly earthquake.

“What is most important now is that we gain access to all parts of northern Syria to help people who need our urgent support,” Spoljaric said in a statement Friday, adding, “Impartial humanitarian assistance should never be hindered, nor politicized.”

The delivery of urgent supplies to quake-hit rebel-held areas in northern and northwestern Syria has been complicated by a long-running war between militant groups and the Syrian government.

White House says it’s ramping up earthquake relief assistance to Turkey and Syria

The United States is “ramping up” assistance to Turkey and Syria following the catastrophic earthquake that struck on Monday, the White House told reporters Friday.

John Kirby, the White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, said the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has already deployed a disaster assistance and response team to Turkey.

Two additional urban search and rescue teams are also “conducting operations in support of Turkish rescue efforts” in the hardest-hit areas of Turkey, for a sum-total of 200 personnel, assisted with specialized equipment and canine support dogs, according to Kirby. He added the US is deploying assistance teams via Blackhawk helicopters from Incirlik Air Force Base in Southern Turkey.

On Thursday, USAID announced $85 million in funding for the region to provide “emergency food and shelter for refugees and newly displaced people, winter supplies to help families brave the cold, critical health care services to provide trauma support, safe drinking water to prevent disease, and hygiene and sanitation assistance to keep people safe and healthy.”

In Syria, Kirby stated, humanitarian partners are “urgently scaling up response efforts,” including the launch of charter flights carrying medical supplies, the distribution of hot meals and the deployment of 20 truckloads of medicine and food into the country, as a way to “underscore that US sanctions will not prevent or inhibit prohibiting humanitarian assistance in Syria.”

He pointed to a license from the US Treasury that provides additional authorizations for humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people.