Turkey-Syria earthquake live updates: Death toll tops 17,000

Aid chief describes how “incredibly difficult” it is getting aid to Syria

A top aid official told CNN that efforts to help people in quake-stricken regions of Syria have been “incredibly difficult,” as Monday’s deadly disaster compounded years of conflict and an ongoing humanitarian crisis.

“When we needed passable roads, bridges, airports, passage points across border lines the most, they were gone because of the earthquake,” said Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council.

“On top of that, in Syria, this happens in the middle of a conflict zone,” Egeland added.

Egeland stated one of the main issues has been the limited number of border crossings from Turkey into Syria, including the main point which he says has been restricted due to United Nations Security Council sanctions.

“On both sides of this bitter conflict, there has been opposition to cross line(s to provide) frontline aid. I hope all of those political ideas that we have to make it difficult for the other side will be gone now. They all have one common enemy which is this earthquake and the children on both sides should have the relief they need,” he continued.

Egeland told CNN he hopes there will be a lifting of restrictions — either a “peace agreement” or “reconciliation” — to open borders and allow aid to pass into Syria.

He stressed it will take “at least” 10 years to rebuild, emphasizing the importance of children having schools, homes, waterworks and electricity restored.

Death toll in Turkey and Syria from earthquake surpasses 17,000

The death toll from the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday is now at least 17,176, according to authorities.

In Turkey, the death toll has risen to at least 14,014, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated Thursday while visiting impacted areas in the southern city of Gaziantep.

The total number of deaths in Syria stands as at least 3,162, including 1,900 in rebel-held areas in the northwest according to the ‘White Helmets’ civil defense group, and 1,262 deaths in government-controlled parts of Syria, according to Syrian state media.

Tens of thousands more have been reported injured in both countries, as rescue workers struggle to locate survivors in the rubble of fallen buildings amid a cold winter blast.

Almost 11 million people in Syria impacted, as fresh snowfall worsens deteriorating situation

A top UN official has said that 10.9 million people have been affected by the disaster in Syria, as new snowfall compounded the humanitarian crisis further.

The number of people who were in need of assistance in the region before the earthquake stood at 15.3 million – but that will now have to be revised, the UN resident coordinator for Syria, El-Mostafa Benlamlih, told a briefing.

In the ancient city of Aleppo alone, 100,000 people are believed to be homeless, with 30,000 currently sheltered in schools and mosques.

“Those are the lucky ones,” he stated.

The remaining 70,000 “have snow, they have cold and they are living in a terrible situation,” he added.

An aid worker distributing supplies across cities in northern Syria told CNN that homeless people have been sleeping in their cars amid a “very, very difficult,” situation.

“Those who are still alive under the rubble might die from the cold weather,” Dr. Mostafa Edo, the country director for MedGlobal, said Thursday.

The assistance in Syria is “nowhere near enough” as the UN called for “urgent” lifesaving aid, the UN special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen said, adding, “We were assured that we will be able to get through the first assistance today, and then there will be more assistance coming.”

WHO warns some of those who lived through quake now face a struggle to survive aftermath

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday stressed the urgency of humanitarian organizations making sure people who survived the earthquake “continue to survive” now.

Speaking at a press conference in Geneva, the WHO’s incident response manager Robert Holden warned there were “a lot of people” surviving “out in the open, in worsening and horrific conditions.”

“We’ve got major disruptions to basic water supplies, we’ve got major disruption to fuel, electricity supplies, communication supplies, the basics of life,” Holden said.

“We are in real danger of seeing a secondary disaster which may cause harm to more people than the initial disaster if we don’t move with the same pace and intensity as we are doing on the search and rescue side,” Holden added.

Holden went on to emphasize the importance of ensuring that people had “the basic elements to survive the next period.”

”This is no easy task by any stretch of the imagination,” Holden stated, adding the “scale of the operation is massive.”

“There’s a sense of purpose and a sense of focus. And that focus isn’t just about search and rescue, that focus is about ensuring people continue to survive and have what they need to be able to do so,” Holden concluded.

First aid convoy reaches Syria

An aid convoy has reached northwestern Syria, the first since a devastating earthquake that has killed nearly more than 1,000 people in the the rebel-held area, an official at the Bab al-Hawa border crossing has told Agence France-Presse.

An AFP correspondent reported seeing six trucks passing through the crossing from Turkey carrying tents and hygiene products.

The border official, Mazen Alloush, stated the delivery had been expected before Monday’s quake.

Window to save victims of earthquake in Turkey and Syria is “fast running out”: WHO

The window to save victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria is “fast running out”, the World Health Organisation’s regional director for Europe has said.

Dr Hans Kluge told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that only 22% of people trapped in rubble survive for 72 hours after an earthquake, and the percentage falls rapidly from then on.

“Every minute counts now because the window to save lives is fast running out,” Kluge stated.

“Everyone is working flat out to find and rescue any survivors,” he continued, adding the death toll is likely to “go much higher”.

UN calls for urgent aid to Syria

The United Nation’s special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, has said the country – already ravaged by more than a decade of civil war – urgently needs post-earthquake life-saving aid.

“Syrians need more of absolutely everything,” Pedersen told reporters.

“The earthquake struck as the humanitarian crisis in north-west Syria was already worsening, with needs at their highest levels since the conflict began,” he added.

Aid was needed “urgently, through the fastest, most direct and most effective routes”, the special envoy stated.

“We have seen some aid, but nowhere near enough … Emergency aid must not be politicised. We must instead focus on what is needed,” Pedersen continued.

The first convoy of humanitarian assistance for people in northwest Syria since Monday’s devastating earthquake is en route to the southern Turkish border with the hope of crossing on Thursday, two aid sources have told Reuters.

Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquakes surpasses 16,000

The death toll from the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday is now at least 16,035, according to authorities.

In Syria, the total number of fatalities is at least 3,162, including 1,900 in rebel-held areas in the northwest, according to the “White Helmets” civil defense group. Some 1,262 deaths have been recorded in government-controlled parts of the country, according to Syrian state media.

In Turkey, the toll has risen to at least 12,873, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) announced on Thursday.

Erdogan will visit more quake-hit cities today

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will on Thursday visit three more areas that were damaged by Monday’s devastating earthquake in southern Turkey, state broadcaster TRT Haber reported.

Erdogan will visit the southern cities of Gaziantep, Osmaniye, and Kilis, located near the border with Syria.

On Wednesday, Erdogan visited an emergency relief center set up by Turkey’s disaster management agency near the epicenter in the district of Pazarcik, as well as relief efforts in the Adana, Hatay, and Kahramanmaras provinces.

Speaking as he visited several disaster zones Wednesday, Erdogan vowed to take “every necessary step” and unite the state and nation so that “we will not leave any citizen unattended.”

Earlier in the day, the president had acknowledged public concern over the government’s response, admitting the state initially “had some problems” at airports and on roads, but insisted the situation was now “under control.”

First aid convoy on its way to northwestern Syria: Report