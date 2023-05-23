Turkey says preparing plan for return of Syrian refugees home

Earlier, Erdogan’s rival in the upcoming second round of the presidential election, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, stated that if he wins, he intends to “say goodbye” to Syrian refugees within two years and strengthen the fight against illegal entry into the country.

“A road map for the return of refugees will be planned soon. It will be analyzed how soon their return can be ensured,” Erdogan said in an interview with TRT Haber.

He added 450,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their homeland.

“We have a plan to return another 1 million refugees there,” Erdogan continued.

The Turkish migration agency reported in January that 3.5 million Syrians live in Turkey, and in 2022 almost 59,000 people returned to safe areas in Syria.