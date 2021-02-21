Trump Administration’s Actions Disgraced US Worldwide: Iran

The Iranian vice president says the United States lost all grace across the world as a result of actions by its former President Donald Trump.

Es’haq Jahangiri said what the Trump administration did “discredited” Washington.

“The new US administration should know that everything the country’s previous administration did has disgraced the United States in the world and undermined its credibility,” Jahangiri underscored.

“Even US allies kept telling us that they were against Trump’s moves,” he added.

“Even when Trump wanted to activate the trigger mechanism against Iran and reinstate UN Security Council resolutions, only the US president himself and one of his associates voted for it, and all other UN Security Council member states such as the European countries, China, Russia and other countries adopted a position in favour of Iran” Jahangiri explained.

The vice president then recalled the Trump’s illegal and unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“The US president pullout out of the JCPOA and imposed cruel sanctions against the Iranian nation, then they claim to be supporters of human rights,” he said.

Jahangiri said the US even prevented Iran from importing medicines to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

He then urged Washington to return to its obligations under the nuclear deal and lift sanctions against Iran.

“After sanctions are lifted and this is verified, Iran will immediately return to all its commitments under the JCPOA,” he said.