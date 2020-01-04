Tributes, Condolences Pour in Following Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination

Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif held separate telephone conversations with his counterparts from Turkey, Russia, China, and Tajikistan and with Afghanistan’s chief executive on Saturday.

In one of the conversations, Zarif and Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah talked about the latest developments in the bilateral relations between Tehran and Kabul, as well as the major regional developments.

Abdullah also expressed his condolence over the martyrdom of General Soleimani to the Iranian foreign minister, government, nation and family of the deceased.

The top Iranian diplomat also held telephone conversations with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, his Russian opposite number Sergei Lavrov, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi about the latest regional and international developments in the wake of assassination of General Soleimani.

The senior Turkish and Russian diplomats offered their condolences to the Iranian government and nation over the assassination of General Soleimani.

Earlier in the day, Zarif also met his Qatari counterpart, who is in Tehran to discuss possible solutions to decrease tensions heightened after General Soleimani’s assassination.

An American drone attack, carried out at the direction of US President Donald Trump, killed Major General Soleimani, the deputy head of Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi, and a number of their entourage near Baghdad International Airport in the early hours of Friday.