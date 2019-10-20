Treasure Hunter’s Body Found Deep Down Iranian Cave

The cave is located in Asgarabad area in the city of Khoy, West Azerbaijan province.

The hunter along with three other people had gone to the cave a few days ago to find treasure when he fell into the cave.

Search and rescue teams managed to find the 48-year-old man after 48 hours.

His three companions were also arrested.

Reports suggest the four had been digging a well near the cave since ten years ago to find treasure.