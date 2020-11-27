Tough Revenge Awaiting Masterminds, Assassins of Iranian Scientist: IRGC

A senior Iranian military commander says those behind the assassination of eminent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh should be awaiting severe vengeance.

Major General Hossein Salami said such terror acts will not sap the will of the Iranian nation.

“The enemies of the Iranian nation, especially the masterminds, perpetrators and supporters of this crime should know such crimes will not undermine Iranians’ determination and will to continue this dignified path, and tough revenge and punishment for them have been put on the agenda,” said General Salami, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).