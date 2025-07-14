Top Iranian commander says military prepared for a decade of war

Brigadier General, Amir Mohammadreza Ashtiani, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces and former defense minister, made the remarks in reference to recent military engagements with Israel and the US, stating that Iran suffered minimal equipment damage during the 12-day conflict in June.

“Our equipment hasn’t sustained significant damage, and we have enough supplies to wage war for ten years if necessary,” he said, according to media.

General Ashtiani stressed that equipment alone does not determine battlefield success, explaining, “What truly matters is morale. They say morale is three-fourths of the fight. Our armed forces are experienced, well-trained, equipped with modern systems, and maintain high morale.”

In contrast, he claimed that Iran’s adversaries lack key components of military strength.

“They may have equipment, but they don’t have the will,” General Ashtiani added.