IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelected

Top Iranian commander says military prepared for a decade of war

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mohammad Reza Ashtiani

A senior Iranian military official has declared that Iran possesses the capacity to engage in sustained conflict for up to a decade, emphasizing the country's stockpile of equipment and strong morale among its armed forces.

Brigadier General, Amir Mohammadreza Ashtiani, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces and former defense minister, made the remarks in reference to recent military engagements with Israel and the US, stating that Iran suffered minimal equipment damage during the 12-day conflict in June.

“Our equipment hasn’t sustained significant damage, and we have enough supplies to wage war for ten years if necessary,” he said, according to media.

General Ashtiani stressed that equipment alone does not determine battlefield success, explaining, “What truly matters is morale. They say morale is three-fourths of the fight. Our armed forces are experienced, well-trained, equipped with modern systems, and maintain high morale.”

In contrast, he claimed that Iran’s adversaries lack key components of military strength.

“They may have equipment, but they don’t have the will,” General Ashtiani added.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks