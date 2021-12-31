Friday, December 31, 2021
type here...
PoliticsSecurityIFP ExclusiveSelected

To Commander: Iran pursuing harsh revenge against killers of General Soleimani

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
The deputy commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps says the Islamic Republic is pursuing its harsh revenge against those who killed top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in January 2020.

General Ali Fadavi said various methods are being followed for this purpose to satisfy the people of Iran. Fadavi made those remarks at the burial place of General Soleimani in the Iranian city of Kerman.

Iran has said it is going after those who murdered General Soleimani through legal channels as well.

The top military commander was killed in a drone strike directly ordered by former US president Donald Trump. General Soleimani was at the forefront of fighting the Daesh terror group in Iraq and Syria.

Following the assassination, Iran launched a salvo of ballistic missiles at a base in northern Iraq that hosted US forces, injuring dozens of American troops and causing huge material damage to the base.

The majority of Iranians hailed the missile attack as a legitimate act, saying they were behind any move to exact revenge on those responsible for General Soleimani’s assassination.

Previous article“Russia, China do not meddle with Iran’s stance in Vienna talks”
Next articleUS voices concern over Iran rocket launch

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks