Three Centenarians Recover from COVID-19 in Iran

A 102-year-old woman in the city of Zanjan was discharged from hospital after eight days of battling the disease.

She was reunited with her family after full recovery.

Another coronavirus patient, 106 years of age, in the city of Qom also recovered after 14 days and was discharged from hospital in good health.

In the same city, a 100-year-old man, named Afshari, recovered from the disease and left the hospital. Mr Afshari is the father of a martyr who sacrificed his life in the 1980 Iran-Iraq war.

Also in Qom, an 89-year-old man affected with the virus was discharged from hospital after full recovery. He had been in hospital for 20 days.

Earlier, a 98-year-old Iranian woman had made a miraculous recovery from the coronavirus after a 27-day hospital stint in the holy city of Mashhad, northeast of the country.